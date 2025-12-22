Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Copper prices hold firm as smelters accept zero processing fees

Jubilee-Metals-Group

A significant pricing shift has taken hold in the copper market. The recent move by Antofagasta to lock in zero processing fees for 2026 with a Chinese smelter marks a break from decades of industry convention, and it speaks volumes about where the leverage now sits.

For years, miners paid smelters a fee to convert copper concentrate into refined metal, known as treatment and refining charges. That equation has now flipped. With concentrate in short supply, smelters are agreeing to process material at no charge, simply to keep their operations running.

Delays, disruptions and underinvestment in new projects are all contributing to a market where smelters are struggling to source feedstock. As a result, many are preparing to cut output in 2026 to avoid deeper losses, a move that could reduce refined copper availability and add further support to prices.

Copper has been trading near all-time highs, and while part of that reflects broader macro themes, this upstream pressure is a more direct driver. Inventories remain low, and the market is increasingly sensitive to supply signals.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper prices hold firm as smelters accept zero processing fees

Copper prices stay strong as smelters agree to process at zero fees, revealing where pressure is building in the market.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper holds firm as investors weigh shifting rate signals

Copper rose as investors welcomed labour data that supports a shift toward looser monetary policy without denting demand.
Copper Production

Jubilee reports FY2025 results as copper focus sharpens ahead of disposal

Jubilee has published its audited results for the year ended 30 June 2025, reporting on continuing Zambian copper operations following the classification of its South African chrome and PGM assets as held for sale.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Zambian copper site gains momentum

An active copper mine in Zambia with 2.2 million tonnes of stockpiled ore is now backed by a new JV aiming to unlock full-scale processing and expansion.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper prices climb as physical market tightens

Copper’s price breakout hints at a deeper structural shift that could reshape long-term investor positioning.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper has moved from industrial metal to strategic asset

Copper is being repriced as a critical input to global infrastructure, and long-term investors are paying attention.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple