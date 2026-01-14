Copper pushes higher as supply strains reframe risk landscape

Copper prices have surged to fresh all-time highs, driven by a growing sense of imbalance between near-term supply constraints and longer-term structural demand. The gains come despite strength in the US dollar, which typically weighs on commodity prices, suggesting market participants are increasingly focused on fundamental tightness across the copper value chain.

A series of supply-side challenges are contributing to the upward pressure. Operational disruptions at major mines, including recent slowdowns in key Latin American producers, have tightened the pipeline for refined copper at a time when inventories are already at low levels.

Copper’s resilience in the face of a strong dollar hints at embedded confidence in industrial consumption trends and growing alignment with energy transition themes. As sectors such as electric vehicles, grid infrastructure and renewable energy buildouts intensify their copper usage, the commodity is increasingly seen as a critical input with limited scalability on the supply side.

