Cooks Coffee Company: Profitable Growth Brews as Regional Strategy Pays Off (Video)

Cooks Coffee Company (AQSE:COOK / NZC:CCC) is charging ahead with a strong performance in both the UK and Ireland, and CEO Aidan Keegan isn’t just celebrating numbers — he’s revealing the strategic levers behind the momentum. From tapping into regional property intelligence to entering high-potential residential zones, and expanding through both franchised and company-owned stores, the company’s growth model is proving highly effective. With a robust pipeline and a keen eye on sustainability, Cooks is clearly brewing more than just coffee.

Cooks Coffee Company is an international café group with a growing portfolio of coffee-focused brands, serving a full range of beverages and an extensive food menu across the UK and Ireland.

    Cooks Coffee reports 49% revenue growth, expands to 93 stores

    Cooks Coffee Company announces impressive financial results for FY25, highlighting significant growth in UK and Ireland store sales and strategic expansions.

