Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cooks Coffee Company Q1 sales rise 27.8% to £10.2 million

Cooks Coffee Company

Cooks Coffee Company Limited (AQUIS:COOK, NZX:CCC;), the international coffee focused café chain, has provided a trading update, on the systemwide performance for its Esquires (The Organic Coffee Company) branded franchised stores, in the UK and Ireland, for the first quarter of the financial year ending 31 March 2026.

Highlights

·    Group systemwide store sales in the UK and Ireland increased 27.8% to £10.2 million in Q1 FY26 (Q1 FY25: £8.0 million), reflecting strong trading momentum.

·    UK systemwide sales were up 29.7%, with like for like sales up 2.8%. Seven new stores opened during the quarter, with one closure, bringing the total UK store count to 77 as at 30 June 2025.

·    Ireland systemwide store sales increased 23.4%, with like for like sales up 6.6%. Store numbers remained at 18, with one new large store opening in Mallow, County Cork and the planned closure of a small store in Castlecomer, County Kilkenny.

·    The new Mallow store, located in Dairygold Co-op Super Store Garden Centre, has performed exceptionally well, becoming the Group’s top-performing store globally by sales.

·    Continued growth in operating cash flow, driven by increased demand and strength of estate.

·    Total Group sites increased to 95 across the UK and Ireland as at 30 June 2025, up from 89 at 31 March 2025.

·    Strong pipeline of new stores anticipated in the UK, with opportunities in additional geographies actively being explored.

Aiden Keegan, CEO of Cooks Coffee Company, said: “We are pleased to report another strong period of trading across our growing estate. It is encouraging to see the continued demand for our offering and we remain committed to reaching  over 100 stores operating in the UK and Ireland by the end of this calendar year. With the anticipated growth of our store network and the strong trading momentum across the Group, we are confident about the future prospects.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Cooks Coffee Company

    Cooks Coffee Company Q1 sales rise 27.8% to £10.2 million

    Cooks Coffee’s Esquires franchised stores in the UK and Ireland achieved systemwide sales of £10.2 million in Q1 FY26, up 27.8% year on year, with UK revenues up 29.7% (LFL +2.8%) and Ireland up 23.4% (LFL +6.6%).
    Cooks Coffee Company

    Cooks Coffee reports FY25 revenue growth and improved profitability

    Cooks Coffee Company has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2025, highlighting increased revenue and stronger financial performance across its café operations.

    Cooks Coffee names Allenby Capital as new Corporate Adviser and Broker

    Cooks Coffee Company Limited appoints Allenby Capital Limited as Corporate Adviser and Broker, signaling strategic growth for the international café chain.

    Cooks Coffee reports 49% revenue growth, expands to 93 stores

    Cooks Coffee Company announces impressive financial results for FY25, highlighting significant growth in UK and Ireland store sales and strategic expansions.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple