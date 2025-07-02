Cooks Coffee Company Q1 sales rise 27.8% to £10.2 million

Cooks Coffee Company Limited (AQUIS:COOK, NZX:CCC;), the international coffee focused café chain, has provided a trading update, on the systemwide performance for its Esquires (The Organic Coffee Company) branded franchised stores, in the UK and Ireland, for the first quarter of the financial year ending 31 March 2026.

Highlights

· Group systemwide store sales in the UK and Ireland increased 27.8% to £10.2 million in Q1 FY26 (Q1 FY25: £8.0 million), reflecting strong trading momentum.

· UK systemwide sales were up 29.7%, with like for like sales up 2.8%. Seven new stores opened during the quarter, with one closure, bringing the total UK store count to 77 as at 30 June 2025.

· Ireland systemwide store sales increased 23.4%, with like for like sales up 6.6%. Store numbers remained at 18, with one new large store opening in Mallow, County Cork and the planned closure of a small store in Castlecomer, County Kilkenny.

· The new Mallow store, located in Dairygold Co-op Super Store Garden Centre, has performed exceptionally well, becoming the Group’s top-performing store globally by sales.

· Continued growth in operating cash flow, driven by increased demand and strength of estate.

· Total Group sites increased to 95 across the UK and Ireland as at 30 June 2025, up from 89 at 31 March 2025.

· Strong pipeline of new stores anticipated in the UK, with opportunities in additional geographies actively being explored.

Aiden Keegan, CEO of Cooks Coffee Company, said: “We are pleased to report another strong period of trading across our growing estate. It is encouraging to see the continued demand for our offering and we remain committed to reaching over 100 stores operating in the UK and Ireland by the end of this calendar year. With the anticipated growth of our store network and the strong trading momentum across the Group, we are confident about the future prospects.”

