Coal legacy recharged at Newport’s Uskmouth Energy Park

Ampeak-Energy

Ampeak Energy, working in partnership with Econergy International, has secured consent from Newport City Council to develop a 250MW, 1,250MWh battery energy storage system with a five-hour duration. The Afon Wysg 2 facility is the second in a sequence of grid-scale storage projects at the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park.

The project approval followed detailed scrutiny from councillors, environmental officers and safety experts. Newport City Council’s planning committee ultimately concluded that the benefits of the scheme — particularly its contribution to grid stability, renewable integration, and industrial land reuse, outweighed potential risks. The Uskmouth site was described as exceptionally well suited for energy storage due to its existing grid connection and available land, allowing it to absorb multiple phases of development without the constraints faced by greenfield projects.

This approval comes as Ampeak Energy accelerates construction of its first Uskmouth project, Afon Wysg 1, a 120MW, 240MWh system due to connect in 2026. The company acquired full ownership of that project from Enso Green Holdings in August 2024, consolidating its control over the entire site. Local construction firm Jones Bros is leading the build, supported by major supply contracts that include battery units from Canadian Solar and a 12-year revenue optimisation agreement with EDF.

