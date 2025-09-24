Follow us on:

Energy storage at the core of the transition

Ampeak-Energy

The power grid of tomorrow will not simply carry electricity, it will pause, store and release it when needed. In today’s energy landscape, storage is stepping into the spotlight as more than a supporting act: it is becoming a principal tool for managing intermittency, balancing supply and demand, and enabling the energy transition at scale.

In a world increasingly powered by wind and solar, the mismatch between generation and usage is no longer theoretical, it is the defining operational challenge. Renewable output fluctuates hour by hour, day to day, even minute to minute. Without robust storage to smooth those swings, the grid risks volatility, wasted capacity, and under-utilisation of clean sources. That tension is shifting the centre of gravity in power infrastructure decisions toward systems capable of “holding time” as well as transmitting it.

Technically, modern storage systems are built around more than just batteries. They include power conversion and management layers, control software, safety systems and intelligence at every level.

Ampeak Energy Limited (LON:AMP) a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects​. Transitioning to become a major Independent Power Producer (IPP) with a project development arm specialising in Battery Storage and Tidal Stream generation.​

Ampeak Energy marks financial close of AW1 battery storage project at Uskmouth

Ampeak Energy has celebrated the financial close of its flagship AW1 Battery Storage Project with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park.
Ampeak Energy

SAE Renewables rebrands as Ampeak Energy Limited

Following shareholder approval at its AGM, SAE Renewables (SIMEC Atlantis) has formally changed its name to Ampeak Energy Limited. The move reflects the company’s transition as it advances its flagship AW1 battery storage project, one of the UK’s largest.

