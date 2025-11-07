Follow us on:

Cerillion signals deeper customer alignment with telecoms transformation at centre stage

Cerillion

Across two days, Cerillion’s annual customer forum made clear how it is positioning itself for the next chapter of telecoms modernisation. The company placed emphasis on collaboration, not as a buzzword, but as a working model. Roadmaps were opened up, future features explored, and real use cases brought forward in detail.

A keynote from TM Forum underlined the challenge operators face: navigating digital transformation while managing legacy infrastructure and shifting commercial models. Cerillion used that backdrop to frame its own evolution, from a billing and CRM supplier to a modular, cloud‑enabled platform partner that helps operators bring new products to market faster, automate their operations, and monetise next‑generation networks.

Specific technology themes, containerisation, DevOps, AI, were surfaced as active workstreams. Cerillion did not simply present what it had built, it invited customers into what it is building next. That includes exposing pre‑release features and roadmapping with direct input.

Customer awards were introduced to highlight operational success among Cerillion users, including operators pioneering open‑access fibre networks and full digital stack transitions. These examples gave tangible proof of the platform’s role in large‑scale transformation.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

