BWX Technologies, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
BWX Technologies, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BWXT) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $166.00 and $105.00 with the average target price sitting at $139.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $118.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $121.59 while the 200 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a market capitalization of 11.08B. Currently the stock stands at: $121.13 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,991,652,042 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 40.11, revenue per share of $29.29 and a 7.44% return on assets.

BWX Technologies, Inc. is a specialty manufacturer of nuclear components, a developer of nuclear technologies, and a service provider. The Company operates through two reportable segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers. Through this segment, the Company also fabricates fuel-bearing precision components that range in weight from a few grams to hundreds of tons, manufacture electro-mechanical equipment, perform design, manufacturing, inspection, assembly and testing activities and downblend Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium. Its Commercial Operations segment fabricates commercial nuclear steam generators, nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, tooling delivery systems and other auxiliary equipment.

