BWX Technologies, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 27.1% Upside Potential

BWX Technologies, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BWXT) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $166.00 and $105.00 with the average target price sitting at $139.00. Now with the previous closing price of $109.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $117.37 while the 200 day moving average is $107.28. The company has a market cap of 9.98B. Currently the stock stands at: $109.12 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,679,275,006 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 36.13, revenue per share of $29.29 and a 7.44% return on assets.

BWX Technologies, Inc. is a specialty manufacturer of nuclear components, a developer of nuclear technologies, and a service provider. The Company operates through two reportable segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers. Through this segment, the Company also fabricates fuel-bearing precision components that range in weight from a few grams to hundreds of tons, manufacture electro-mechanical equipment, perform design, manufacturing, inspection, assembly and testing activities and downblend Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium. Its Commercial Operations segment fabricates commercial nuclear steam generators, nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, tooling delivery systems and other auxiliary equipment.