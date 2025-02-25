BWX Technologies, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$139.00’, now 39.1% Upside Potential

BWX Technologies, Inc. with ticker code (BWXT) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $166.00 and $105.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $139.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $99.90 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 39.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $114.62 and the 200 day MA is $107.51. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.41B. Currently the stock stands at: $102.96 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,099,345,930 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.09, revenue per share of $29.53 and a 7.32% return on assets.

BWX Technologies, Inc. is a specialty manufacturer of nuclear components, a developer of nuclear technologies, and a service provider. The Company operates through two reportable segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers. Through this segment, the Company also fabricates fuel-bearing precision components that range in weight from a few grams to hundreds of tons, manufacture electro-mechanical equipment, perform design, manufacturing, inspection, assembly and testing activities and downblend Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium. Its Commercial Operations segment fabricates commercial nuclear steam generators, nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, tooling delivery systems and other auxiliary equipment.