BWX Technologies, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 24.0% Upside Potential

BWX Technologies, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BWXT) now have 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $166.00 and $105.00 with the average target price sitting at $139.00. Now with the previous closing price of $112.14 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 24.0%. The 50 day MA is $121.26 and the 200 day MA is $106.25. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.54B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $115.24 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,062,020,123 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 38.16, revenue per share of $29.29 and a 7.44% return on assets.

BWX Technologies, Inc. is a specialty manufacturer of nuclear components, a developer of nuclear technologies, and a service provider. The Company operates through two reportable segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers. Through this segment, the Company also fabricates fuel-bearing precision components that range in weight from a few grams to hundreds of tons, manufacture electro-mechanical equipment, perform design, manufacturing, inspection, assembly and testing activities and downblend Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium. Its Commercial Operations segment fabricates commercial nuclear steam generators, nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, tooling delivery systems and other auxiliary equipment.