Building resilience by mapping business services to risk

Acuity RM Group Plc

In many companies risk and compliance tend to exist in silos, cyber‑security teams protect infrastructure, third‑party managers vet vendors, compliance functions monitor regulation. But the playbook from Acuity argues the smarter approach is to treat resilience as a living, enterprise‑wide capability born from clarity about what the business actually delivers. The first step is deceptively simple: catalogue all ‘business services’, not just internal functions, but the services that clients or customers rely on. Once every service is mapped, the firm gains a clear view of what is truly critical.

This mapping then dovetails with a risk‑first strategy: for each business service, identify the dependencies, systems, people, third parties, data flows, that underpin delivery. That way, if any node fails, whether a cloud vendor outage or internal process breakdown, management knows immediately which services are at risk and the likely impact.

But the playbook doesn’t stop at mapping and impact tolerance. It elevates resilience to a governance‑level concern, arguing that resilience metrics and status must flow into board or executive dashboards. In doing so, resilience becomes part of strategic decision‑making, not just technical or operational footnotes.

Acuity Risk Management’s operational resilience framework centres on fully mapping business‑critical services, aligning dependencies and risks, embedding resilience in governance and vendor strategy, and keeping the system adaptive.
Acuity RM Group Plc

Acuity RM Group sells KCR stake to refocus on core cyber risk software

Acuity RM Group has sold its full holding in KCR Residential REIT for £164,410, with the funds set to be reinvested into its risk management software business.
Acuity RM Group Plc

Acuity signals compliance edge as firms turn to real-time AI monitoring

Acuity is betting that real-time compliance monitoring will replace annual audits as AI regulation tightens.
Acuity Risk Management

Acuity RM Group appoints Duncan Harper FCA as new Finance Director

Acuity has appointed Duncan Harper FCA as Finance Director with immediate effect. He replaces Kate Buchan, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.
Acuity RM Group Plc

Streamlining compliance across frameworks with a unified assessment approach

By mapping once and reporting many, firms can turn compliance duplication into strategic leverage.
Acuity RM Group Plc

When continuous monitoring becomes the backbone of AI compliance

Continuous oversight of AI compliance may become a defining advantage for companies ready to deploy AI at scale.

