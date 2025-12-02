Building resilience by mapping business services to risk

In many companies risk and compliance tend to exist in silos, cyber‑security teams protect infrastructure, third‑party managers vet vendors, compliance functions monitor regulation. But the playbook from Acuity argues the smarter approach is to treat resilience as a living, enterprise‑wide capability born from clarity about what the business actually delivers. The first step is deceptively simple: catalogue all ‘business services’, not just internal functions, but the services that clients or customers rely on. Once every service is mapped, the firm gains a clear view of what is truly critical.

This mapping then dovetails with a risk‑first strategy: for each business service, identify the dependencies, systems, people, third parties, data flows, that underpin delivery. That way, if any node fails, whether a cloud vendor outage or internal process breakdown, management knows immediately which services are at risk and the likely impact.

But the playbook doesn’t stop at mapping and impact tolerance. It elevates resilience to a governance‑level concern, arguing that resilience metrics and status must flow into board or executive dashboards. In doing so, resilience becomes part of strategic decision‑making, not just technical or operational footnotes.