The divide between policy and proof in AI governance

Acuity RM Group Plc

For companies deploying high-risk AI, the new test of credibility lies in what auditors can see, not what executives can say. Policies can capture aspiration, yet audits probe evidence—the tangible trail of how systems are built, tested, monitored, and corrected.

At the centre of this transformation is the concept of ‘living evidence.’ Rather than static files or archived policies, living evidence evolves alongside the AI systems it governs. It encompasses design records, testing logs, user disclosures, training data lineage, override mechanisms, conformity assessments, and post-market monitoring. Together, these artefacts reveal whether governance processes are embedded within daily operations or confined to policy shelves.

Acuity Risk Management’s STREAM® platform addresses this need by embedding governance into the workflow itself. It unifies risk, control, and framework data within a single model, eliminating duplication and enabling teams to validate control effectiveness continuously.

