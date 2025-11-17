Acuity RM Group sells KCR stake to refocus on core cyber risk software

Acuity RM Group plc (LON:ACRM), the software provider, which supplies the award-winning STREAM cyber security risk management software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance market, together with associated consultancy services, has announced it has sold its entire shareholding in KCR Residential REIT plc and plans to reinvest the proceeds in Acuity Risk Management to develop the products and business. The KCR shareholding was included in Acuity’s 30 June 2025 interim accounts at the then market value £280,107. The sale which was at 6.75p per share, a 6.25% discount to bid price at the time of sale, generated £164,410 gross.

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive of Acuity RM Group, said “We’ve divested a legacy real estate holding to fully concentrate resources on our core business: building and scaling best-in-class risk management software. This sharpens our strategic focus and accelerates our path to becoming the definitive platform in our sector. Since early 2025, we’ve focused on cyber risk management, where we’ve established strong market presence with our Vendor Risk Management Hub. Recent high-profile cyber attacks have dramatically accelerated market awareness – validating our long-term platform strategy. We’re now leveraging this momentum and our domain expertise to expand our product portfolio, with the capability to rapidly launch solutions that address the evolving threat and compliance landscape our customers face daily.”

