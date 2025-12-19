Follow us on:

EU AI Act looms large and leaders must act now

The EU AI Act is now a regulatory countdown. With eight months until key obligations become enforceable, the clock is ticking for companies operating in or selling into the European Union. What comes next is a fundamental shift in how AI is governed, documented and deployed.

This is the first regulation of its kind to classify AI systems by risk, and attach specific, enforceable duties to each level. High-risk systems, which include AI used in credit scoring, employment screening, and critical infrastructure, must meet strict requirements. These include technical documentation, impact assessments, post-market monitoring and human oversight.

The companies taking action now are mapping out every AI system they touch, aligning teams across compliance, risk, IT and legal, and preparing the internal evidence needed to prove they meet the rules. Those waiting for final guidance or delaying implementation risk being caught unprepared when enforcement begins. That means increased costs, possible fines, product delays, or reputational exposure.

