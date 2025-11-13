Follow us on:

Acuity signals compliance edge as firms turn to real-time AI monitoring

Companies using AI systems face a growing risk gap when relying on annual audits alone. Acuity highlights that these static checks fail to keep up with model drift, control breakdowns, and new regulatory requirements. The company is pushing for continuous monitoring as a way to stay aligned with shifting compliance standards and avoid unseen risks that build between audit cycles.

Acuity’s approach links live data with ongoing risk analysis, giving firms an always-on view of AI model performance, compliance status, and control effectiveness. Rather than waiting for issues to surface during scheduled reviews, teams can act on alerts when systems begin to deviate from expected behaviour or when external rules change. This model makes compliance dynamic and helps limit the cost and disruption of reactive fixes.

Acuity’s platform can run multiple control and risk checks across systems at scale, while still allowing space for human oversight in complex or ambiguous cases. This balance reduces operational friction while supporting auditability. For companies under pressure to manage AI-related risk without bloating governance costs, this hybrid model offers flexibility.

Acuity RM Group appoints Duncan Harper FCA as new Finance Director

Acuity has appointed Duncan Harper FCA as Finance Director with immediate effect. He replaces Kate Buchan, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.
Acuity RM wins defence sector contract for cyber-security software

Acuity RM Group has secured a new contract through its subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management Limited, with a leading European defence contractor for its Vendor Management Hub (VMH) software.
Acuity RM secures defence and healthcare contracts worth £126,000

Acuity RM Group’s subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management, has won a £71,000 pilot contract with a global defence contractor and a £55,000 upsell with a healthcare instruments client.
Acuity RM Group raises £0.35m via Placing and Subscription to support working capital

Acuity RM Group has announced a fundraising of approximately £0.35m through the placing and subscription of 35m new ordinary shares at 1p each, representing a 16.7% discount to the prior closing price.
Acuity RM delivers revenue growth and improved efficiency in H1 2025

Acuity RM Group secures first customer for new Vendor Management Hub

Acuity RM Group has announced the first customer contract for its new Vendor Management Hub (VMH), a cybersecurity product designed to manage risks from suppliers’ systems. VMH can be used standalone or integrated with STREAM, providing automated risk scoring, compliance monitoring and third-party oversight.

