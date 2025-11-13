Acuity signals compliance edge as firms turn to real-time AI monitoring

Companies using AI systems face a growing risk gap when relying on annual audits alone. Acuity highlights that these static checks fail to keep up with model drift, control breakdowns, and new regulatory requirements. The company is pushing for continuous monitoring as a way to stay aligned with shifting compliance standards and avoid unseen risks that build between audit cycles.

Acuity’s approach links live data with ongoing risk analysis, giving firms an always-on view of AI model performance, compliance status, and control effectiveness. Rather than waiting for issues to surface during scheduled reviews, teams can act on alerts when systems begin to deviate from expected behaviour or when external rules change. This model makes compliance dynamic and helps limit the cost and disruption of reactive fixes.

Acuity’s platform can run multiple control and risk checks across systems at scale, while still allowing space for human oversight in complex or ambiguous cases. This balance reduces operational friction while supporting auditability. For companies under pressure to manage AI-related risk without bloating governance costs, this hybrid model offers flexibility.

