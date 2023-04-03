Brookdale Senior Living Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 48.3% Upside Potential

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. which can be found using ticker (BKD) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 2 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $4.45. Now with the previous closing price of $3.00 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and the 200 day MA is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $552m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.brookdale.com

The potential market cap would be $819m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding multi-story communities and freestanding single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living for the Company’s residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that provides various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and healthcare needs. It also manages communities on behalf of others. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.