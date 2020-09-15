Boku Inc. Fortumo builds Amazon Prime bundling solution for Jio

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a leading global mobile payment and mobile identity company, has announced that its recently acquired subsidiary, Fortumo, has been working with Amazon to enable the launch of an Amazon Prime bundle service for subscribers of Jio Platforms, India’s largest and fastest growing digital services company*.

Jio is offering one year of Amazon Prime with select Jio broadband plans during the first 12 months of the subscription.

The bundling solution was delivered to Amazon through Fortumo’s Trident Bundling Platform, which has previously been used to launch Amazon Prime offers for telco subscribers in France, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom. The Trident Bundling Platform allows mobile operators, pay TV and broadband providers to launch promotional offers with external digital services in a scalable manner and through one integration.

The Trident Bundling Platform gives telecommunications companies the following capabilities:

· Access to a content portfolio pre-integrated with dozens of digital merchants; · Support for mobile data provisioning, discounts and free trial offers; · Flexibility in setting up multiple bundle offers, including managing hard bundles, soft bundles and reselling for different subscriber audiences; · Backend for managing user authentications, validations, entitlements and activations; · User-facing front-end for on-boarding, activations and deactivations; and · Real-time analytics platform on bundling performance and reconciliation.

Sanjay Sinha, Vice President of India Business Development at Fortumo, commented, “We are excited to be a part of delivering the solution that helps customers join Amazon Prime in new ways, giving them access to the best in shopping and latest entertainment, including a selection of award-winning Amazon Original series, thousands of movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, unlimited ad-free music on Amazon Prime Music with a world class customer experience and unlimited access to bestselling eBooks through Prime Reading and access to free in-game content through Gaming with Prime.”

*Source: India Today

Boku Inc. is a leading global provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, and Western Union.

