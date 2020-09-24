Boku, Inc. appoint Charlotta Ginman as Non-Executive Director

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), the world’s leading independent direct carrier commerce company, has announced that Charlotta Ginman has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. She will also be a member of the Company’s audit committee and of the remuneration committee.
Charlotta qualified as a Chartered Accountant before spending a career in investment banking and commercial organisations, principally in technology and telecom-related businesses. Charlotta began her career at Ernst & Young in 1989, and was then appointed to a series of senior roles in investment banking with UBS, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan both in London and Singapore. Charlotta has also held senior roles within Nokia Corporation, including acting as Chief Financial Officer of its luxury mobile phone division, Vertu Corporation Limited.
Jon Prideaux, Boku CEO, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Charlotta to the Board. Her combination of industry knowledge, financial acumen and governance experience is hard to find. I look forward to working with her as we continue to grow the Company.”
Charlotta has also been known by the following surnames: Ginman-Horrell (current married name) and Ginman-Jones (former married name). She is also known as Maria Charlotta Ginman and Maria Charlotta Ginman-Horrell.
Current directorships or partnerships:
Keywords Studios plc
Pacific Assets Trust plc
Polar Capital Technology Trust plc
Unicorn AIM VCT plc
Gamma Communications plc
The Queen’s Club Limited
QC Holdings Limited
QC Ground Limited
Previous directorships or partnerships held in the past five years:
Consort Medical PLC
Motif Bio plc
Kromek plc
Motif BioSciences, Inc