Blood testing opens up market for early Cancer detection

The Sunday Times reported on the 6 February 2022 that a new blood testing technique due to be introduced by the NHS will determine how likely a patient is to have cancer.

The system developed by Dr Richard Savage, who had Hodgkin lymphoma, involves using artificial intelligence to assess blood samples and provide results in two to three days.

Currently, a staggering 93% of the 2.5 million patients a year in England referred by their GP for urgent cancer investigations are given the all-clear. These blood tests will avoid those people going through unnecessary invasive tests and scans. This comes at a time when the Health Service is trying to cope with a huge backlog in cancer referrals built up during the pandemic.

DirectorsTalk caught up with George Thomas, Director of Goodbody Health, for his views on this exciting development: George noted: “Within our Goodbody Clinics, part of Goodbody Health, we are already working with, and constantly looking for, market leading technology partners to bring new innovations to the market so people can stay as healthy as possible. These new digital innovations in blood screening only highlight the importance of phlebotomy services and routine testing in our communities. It empowers people by providing them with real-time accurate information about their health. George added, “Developments in biomarkers for prostate cancer, for example, could potentially form the basis of an annual check-up in the not too distant future.”

