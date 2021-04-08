BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust portfolio update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) has announced its latest portfolio update.

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2020 has been made available on the Company’s website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

For more information on this Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri