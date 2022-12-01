Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust NAV outperforms MSCI All Country World Index

BlackRock

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) has announced its latest portfolio update.

All information is at 31 October 2022 and unaudited.

For more information on BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri

Performance at month end with net income reinvested

OneThreeSixOneThreeFive
MonthMonthsMonthsYearYearsYears
Net asset value7.2%7.6%5.5%32.2%105.7%117.1%
Share price8.1%12.3%-0.6%32.3%118.0%121.2%

Sources: Datastream, BlackRock

At month end
Net asset value – capital only:132.38p
Net asset value cum income1:133.66p
Share price:127.00p
Discount to NAV (cum income):5.0%
Net yield:3.5%
Gearing – cum income:7.9%
Total assets:£179.6m
Ordinary shares in issue2:134,356,194
Gearing range (as a % of net assets):0-20%
Ongoing charges3:1.21%

1 Includes net revenue of 1.28p.
2 Excluding 0 ordinary shares held in treasury.
3 The Company’s ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 30 November 2021. In addition, the Company’s Manager has also agreed to cap ongoing charges by rebating a portion of the management fee to the extent that the Company’s ongoing charges exceed 1.25% of average net assets.

Sector Overview
Mining43.7%
Traditional Energy35.0%
Energy Transition                21.4%
Net Current Liabilities                -0.1%
—–
100.0%
=====
Sector Analysis% Total Assets^Country Analysis% Total Assets^
Mining:
Diversified17.0Global55.2
Copper8.9USA20.8
Industrial Minerals8.6Canada11.0
Aluminium3.1Latin America5.3
Steel2.3Germany3.4
Gold1.1Australia3.1
Diamonds1.0Ireland0.5
Uranium0.8France0.4
Iron0.5India0.4
Nickel0.4Net Current Liabilities-0.1
Subtotal Mining:43.7—–
100.0
Traditional Energy:=====
E&P19.0
Integrated11.4
Oil Services2.2
Refining & Marketing1.2
Distribution1.2
Subtotal Traditional Energy:35.0


Energy Transition:
Energy Efficiency6.7
Electrification6.3
Transport4.5
Renewables3.9
Subtotal Energy Transition:21.4
Net Current Liabilities-0.1
—-
100.0
=====

^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current liabilities figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 7.8% of the Company’s net asset value.

Ten Largest Investments
CompanyRegion of Risk% Total Assets
GlencoreGlobal6.9
ShellGlobal3.8
First Quantum MineralsGlobal
    Equity2.2
    Bond1.5
ConocoPhillipsGlobal3.4
ValeLatin America
    Equity2.2
    Bond1.1
AlbemarleGlobal3.2
Samsung SDIGlobal3.0
BPGlobal3.0
Teck ResourcesGlobal2.9
Canadian Natural ResourcesCanada2.8

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Company’s Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased by +7.2% during the month of September (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).

After a volatile start to the month, equity markets ended October higher, with the MSCI All Country World Index returning +6.0%. Despite the positive move in markets, geopolitical risks remain at the forefront with tensions between Russia and Ukraine continuing to escalate. Elsewhere, global supply chains have been easing and European governments have stepped in to reduce the impact of the energy crisis and mitigate the risks of a harsh recession. High inflation and solid labour markets continued to support hawkish action from central banks.

Within the traditional energy space, the US administration announced that they would refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve should oil prices fall below $72, whilst OPEC announced a cut of 2 million barrels per day from its production target, in a clear positive statement of intent to step into the market and defend the oil price. Third quarter energy company results have continued the trend of companies remaining capital disciplined, with high free cash flow generation returned to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks. With European natural gas storage levels full and continued warmer weather, it was notable that gas and power prices moved lower, however December and longer-term gas prices remained elevated. Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices rose by +6.5% and +8.2%, ending the month at $95/bbl and $88/bbl respectively.

The mining sector posted positive returns, albeit underperforming broader equity markets. This came despite deteriorating global economic growth data with, for example, manufacturing PMI (Purchase Managers’ Index) statistics for Europe and the US showing steep declines. For reference, consensus 12-month forward GDP growth estimates have fallen from ~5% in mid-2021 to 0.8% at the time of writing. China’s Communist Party Congress meeting occurred during the month, which further strengthened President Xi Jinping’s leadership position and provided no real update on their zero-covid policy. Most mined commodity prices were weak, with copper and iron ore (62% fe) prices falling -2.1% and -16.5% respectively. Production results were released this month, which highlighted the ongoing theme of production challenges, particularly noticeable with copper.  Given declines in most mined commodity prices and cost inflation, we are seeing pressure on margins generally across the space.

Within the energy transition theme, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released their World Energy Outlook, which highlighted the need for an acceleration in investment in renewables required for a net zero transition, well beyond the 50% increase to $2tn/year by 2030 already suggested by energy transition policies. Higher oil and gas prices are supportive for accelerating the energy transition in our view, as they make renewables prices relatively more attractive and therefore announcements from OPEC that it would cut target oil production to support oil prices and also from the US administration that it would refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve should prices fall below $72, may be supportive for the theme.

For more information on BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.