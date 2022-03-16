BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust declares first quarterly interim dividend of 1.10p per ordinary share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) has announced that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2022 of 1.10 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 21 April 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 25 March 2022 (ex-dividend date is 24 March 2022). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 29 March 2022.

