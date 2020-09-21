Billington Holdings awarded three contracts worth £21 million

Billington Holdings plc (LON:BILN), one of the UK’s leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists, is pleased to announce that its structural steel division, Billington Structures, has recently been awarded three contracts with a combined value of £21 million. One of these three contracts have been secured with a global multi-national corporation for a value of £12 million.

The three contracts are respectively within the power, manufacturing and commercial office sectors and are currently scheduled to be delivered in Q4 2020 and throughout 2021.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Billington Holdings, commented: “The award of these three contracts is great news for Billington and is a testament to our team in a continued difficult trading environment. We look forward to working closely with the clients to successfully deliver these projects.”

