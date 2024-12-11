Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Billington Holdings expects 2024 profit growth amid strategic expansion

Billington Holdings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Billington Holdings plc (LON: BILN), one of the UK’s leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists, has provided an update on current trading.​

As outlined in the Company’s interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024, announced on 17 September 2024, the Group delivered a strong performance across all its business units in the first half of the year. Continued strong delivery in the second half now results in Group profit before tax for the year ending 31 December 2024 is expected to be ahead of current market expectations.​

The Group continues to benefit from improved manufacturing efficiencies and from the deployment of its capital investment programme across all the Group’s production facilities. The construction of a new building is being undertaken at the Group’s Shafton facility to provide extra capacity for Tubecon, as well as enabling it to undertake additional large and complex fabrications. This is expected to be fully operational in mid-2025. The Billington Structures business located at Shafton has also recently implemented an additional shift, and taken on additional resource, to service the volume of work it has secured.​

On 20 September 2024 ISG Construction Holdings Ltd (“ISG”) was placed into administration. Billington has historically traded with various ISG trading entities, delivering a number of high-profile projects. The Group has received an interim payment from its credit insurer and subject to formal acceptance by the insurer of an independent assessment of the remaining claim, the financial impact on Billington is expected to be materially restricted to the excess on the Group’s credit insurance. This outcome is incorporated in the Company’s updated market guidance. At the time of administration, all contracts with ISG, and its trading subsidiaries, were substantially complete.​

The Group has a strong order book spanning multiple market sectors, and has been successful in securing a number of significant, good quality contracts for 2025 and into 2026, particularly in sectors that require more complex solutions such as energy from waste, high-tech manufacturing and data centres. Whilst remaining mindful of ongoing challenging market conditions, Billington continues to trade well and is confident of delivering upon its market expectations for 2025. ​

The Company expects to release its results for the year ended 31 December 2024 in April 2025.​

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Billington, commented:

“I am pleased that the strong performance seen in the first half of the year has continued. We have a solid order book across all of Billington’s businesses, and, in addition, a very healthy pipeline of future opportunities that are close to conversion. Whilst we remain mindful of the widely publicised, challenging market conditions, I am optimistic that Billington will continue to perform robustly in 2025 and beyond.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Billington Holdings

Billington continues to deliver resilient performance across all business units

Billington Holdings

Billington Holdings interim results to be published on 17 September 2024

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN), a top UK structural steel and construction safety specialist, to release its interim 2024 results on 17 September 2024.
Billington Holdings

Billington delivers record performance in 2023, strong trading across the Group

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) has reported impressive financial results for 2023, with significant growth in revenue and profits. CEO Mark Smith expresses confidence in the company's future.
Billington Holdings

Billington to publish results for the year ended 31 December 2023 on Tuesday 16 April 2024

Stay tuned as Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) prepares to unveil its 2023 year-end results on 16 April 2024.
Billington Holdings

Billington awarded six new contracts totalling £90 million

Billington Holdings plc (LON:BILN) announces six new contracts worth £90 million. CEO Mark Smith is confident in the company's performance for 2024 and beyond.
Billington Holdings

Billington Holdings Strong Trading Performance Continues

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.