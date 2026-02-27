BESS: A practical route into the energy transition

Battery energy storage systems are moving from niche infrastructure to a central feature of modern power markets. As renewable generation expands and electricity demand becomes more volatile, storage is increasingly seen as an enabling technology rather than an optional enhancement.

At its core, a battery energy storage system stores electricity and releases it when required. This function is particularly valuable in systems with a growing share of intermittent generation such as solar and wind. By shifting energy from periods of surplus to periods of peak demand, storage assets can help balance supply and demand while reducing reliance on conventional peaking generation. In addition to energy arbitrage, where operators buy electricity at lower prices and sell at higher ones, systems can participate in frequency response and other balancing services. This layered revenue model has the potential to improve asset utilisation and diversify cashflow.

The performance of a storage project depends on battery chemistry, energy management systems and integration with wider infrastructure. As the sector evolves, improvements in monitoring and control software are enhancing efficiency and lifecycle management.

