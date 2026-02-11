Follow us on:

Tidal power strengthens investment case as MeyGen hits 6-year milestone

Scotland’s MeyGen project has operated for over six years without a single unplanned maintenance event, delivering a clear signal to investors that tidal power is now demonstrating long-term technical reliability. This milestone reduces a core operational risk that has long held back marine energy deployment at scale.

Installed in the Pentland Firth, MeyGen is the world’s largest tidal stream array and one of the first to feed power directly into the grid. Its ability to run without interruption under extreme subsea conditions challenges the perception that marine technologies are too fragile for commercial use.

Unlike wind or solar, tidal flows follow known lunar cycles, allowing for forward generation forecasts and simplified grid integration. This reliability is becoming increasingly relevant as power markets seek firm renewable inputs to stabilise supply. The fact that MeyGen’s turbines have met these criteria under real-world conditions strengthens the technology’s investment profile.

