MeyGen offshore operations underscore readiness for scale

Recent offshore work at the MeyGen tidal energy array marks another step forward in proving tidal stream energy as a reliable and repeatable technology. The campaign focused on turbine recovery, redeployment and subsea infrastructure maintenance, all carried out in live tidal conditions in the Pentland Firth.

Teams from project developer Ampeak Energy and marine contractor Proteus Marine Renewables led the work, with observers from the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) on site to review procedures and gather insights. EMEC’s participation signals a shift in focus from one-off demonstrations to ongoing, operational cycles.

MeyGen has been exporting power to the grid since 2018 and remains the largest operational tidal stream site globally. Its turbines, some originally tested at EMEC’s Orkney site, have now completed multiple deployment cycles. This latest work involved recovering devices, inspecting and maintaining cables, and reinstalling equipment using purpose-designed vessels and tooling.

