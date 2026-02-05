Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

MeyGen offshore operations underscore readiness for scale

Ampeak Energy Limited

Recent offshore work at the MeyGen tidal energy array marks another step forward in proving tidal stream energy as a reliable and repeatable technology. The campaign focused on turbine recovery, redeployment and subsea infrastructure maintenance, all carried out in live tidal conditions in the Pentland Firth.

Teams from project developer Ampeak Energy and marine contractor Proteus Marine Renewables led the work, with observers from the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) on site to review procedures and gather insights. EMEC’s participation signals a shift in focus from one-off demonstrations to ongoing, operational cycles.

MeyGen has been exporting power to the grid since 2018 and remains the largest operational tidal stream site globally. Its turbines, some originally tested at EMEC’s Orkney site, have now completed multiple deployment cycles. This latest work involved recovering devices, inspecting and maintaining cables, and reinstalling equipment using purpose-designed vessels and tooling.

Ampeak Energy Limited (LON:AMP) a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects​. Transitioning to become a major Independent Power Producer (IPP) with a project development arm specialising in Battery Storage and Tidal Stream generation.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ampeak Energy Limited

MeyGen offshore operations underscore readiness for scale

Offshore work at MeyGen shows tidal energy technology is now being deployed and maintained with consistency, supporting readiness for scale.
Ampeak Energy Limited

Battery storage is becoming core energy infrastructure

BESS gives investors access to flexible infrastructure that supports modern energy systems and the shift to renewables.
Ampeak Energy Limited

Ampeak Energy gains full approval for Mey BESS

Mey BESS approved, clearing the way for Ampeak’s next major UK battery project.
SAE Renewables

Scottish Ministers grant consent for Ampeak Energy’s Mey BESS battery project

Scottish Ministers have granted Section 36 consent for Ampeak Energy’s Mey BESS Project, enabling the construction of a 300MW/1,200MWh battery energy storage facility in the north of Scotland.
Ampeak-Energy

Battery storage becomes strategic asset in power and infrastructure

Battery storage is becoming a strategic investment in energy resilience and clean power integration.
Ampeak-Energy

Wave and tidal energy are now a real option for the grid

Tidal and wave energy are gaining attention for one clear reason, they generate clean electricity on a fixed, reliable schedule.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple