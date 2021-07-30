Berkeley Group’s Dame Alison Nimmo to step down from Board

Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has announced that, after nine years of service, Dame Alison Nimmo will be stepping down from the Board at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 3 September 2021. Dame Alison joined the Board in September 2011 and has served as a member of the Audit Committee.

Glyn Barker, Chairman said

“I would like to thank Alison for her very significant contribution to Berkeley Groupover her years of service. Her experience, expertise and counsel has been invaluable to the Company throughout this time; particularly over the last twelve months, which has seen the development and launch of the new business strategy, “Our Vision 2030: Transforming Tomorrow”, and the introduction of four new Non-executive Directors to the Board. We wish her every success in the future.”