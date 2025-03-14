Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Berkeley Group maintains its strong financial position, reaffirms earnings guidance

Berkeley Group Holdings plc

Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has announced its Trading Update covering the period from 1 November 2024 to 28 February 2025.

“Berkeley set out its 10-year growth strategy – Berkeley 2035 – with its interim results in December; a strategy focused on long-term value creation through a flexible capital allocation framework which balances near-term volatility in the operating environment with the ability to capitalise on emerging investment opportunities.  Today, Berkeley reaffirms its earnings guidance to deliver at least £975 million of pre-tax profit across FY25 (£525 million) and FY26 (£450 million).

Enquiries are at a consistently good level, and we have seen the modest improvement in sales reservations that we noted at the time of the interim results continue through this trading period with sales rates ahead of those achieved last year.  For this improvement to continue and sales rates to return closer to the levels of three years ago, there needs to be greater confidence in the trajectory of interest rate reductions and wider economic stability. 

Berkeley has maintained its strong financial position, with net cash anticipated to be around £300 million at 30 April 2025 (31 October 2024: £474 million), reflecting an acceleration of shareholder returns since the half-year through share buy-backs and the anticipated settlement of some £180 million of land creditors in the second half of the year.  The actual out-turn will be determined by the pace of further share buy-backs, any new land investment and the phasing of legal completions around the year-end. 

We remain hugely encouraged by the change in mind-set over planning, brought about by the Government’s planning reforms and housing delivery ambitions which we fully support. In the period, Berkeley has made good progress, securing important amendments on 10 of our long-term regeneration sites. We are now working with our local authority partners to finalise the Section 106 agreements and clear conditions on a number of these so they can be implemented. We are also actively appraising a number of opportunities in the land market.

Nonetheless, Berkeley remains concerned by the impact of the extent and pace of regulatory changes of recent years, as we now await details of the new Building Safety Levy. Taken together, these incremental changes place significant pressure on the delivery of new homes. 

We are also working hard in preparing the Building Safety cases required under the pre-start on site Gateway 2 approval process implemented by the new Building Safety Regulator. Alongside the rest of the industry, including the G15 group of Housing Associations, we believe a review of this process is necessary to ensure it meets its objectives without incurring further delays to delivery, and thereby supports the Government’s housing ambitions.

Since its interims results, Berkeley has returned £71.3 million via share buy-backs (1.9 million shares at an average price of £37.92).  An interim dividend of 33 pence per share (£33.0 million) has been declared for payment on 28 March 2025.  Taking this and the share buy-backs in the first half into account, there is currently £156.1 million residual shareholder return (to complete the £283.5 million annual return) due by the end of September 2025.  To the extent this amount is not delivered as share buy-backs, it will be returned in September as a dividend.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 28.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 20.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 13.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Berkeley Group Holdings plc

    Berkeley Group delivers robust operating performance, guidance reiterated

    Berkeley Group Holdings reports a strong pre-tax profit of £275 million for the first half of 2024, despite challenging market conditions.
    Broker Ratings

    Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 15.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Broker Ratings

    Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 16.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.