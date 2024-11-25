Follow us on:

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC 28.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings
Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC with ticker (LON:BKS) now has a potential upside of 28.2% according to Canaccord Genuity.

BKS.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 335 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC share price of 261 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 28.2%. Trading has ranged between 92 (52 week low) and 290 (52 week high) with an average of 165,409 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £171,744,991.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc is a United Kingdom-based cloud computing, connectivity and analytics provider for financial services. The Company’s cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) model allows financial organizations the flexibility and agility to deploy and connect to a variety of exchanges, trading venues and cloud service providers. Its segments include Public/Private Cloud and Proximity/Exchange Cloud. Proximity and Exchange Cloud are a fully managed and configurable compute, storage and analytics racks built with low latency hardware that allow capital markets and financial services customers to run compute, storage and analytics on premise. The Company’s solutions include trading infrastructure, low latency network, wide area network (WAN) connectivity, infrastructure analytics and professional services. Based in the United Kingdom with an international network of approximately 27 datacenters, the Company supports its global customers.



