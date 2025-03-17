Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Beeks signs new Exchange Cloud contract with cryptocurrency exchange, Kraken

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS), a cloud computing and connectivity provider for financial markets, has announced that it has signed a significant new Exchange Cloud contract with Kraken, one of the longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency exchanges, based in San Francisco.

With Exchange Cloud already delivering results in the Tier 1 equity exchanges space, this collaboration marks the first cryptocurrency exchange partnership for Beeks. Together with Kraken, Beeks will offer low-latency, institutional-grade infrastructure from Kraken’s European data centre. Kraken will rent cloud compute from Beeks’ Exchange Cloud offering under the terms of the partnership.

The crypto exchange market continues to expand, driven by the growing demand for digital assets. With over 500 cryptocurrency exchanges globally with clients that value high-speed trading, this partnership offers exposure to a broad, new customer base where there is significant scope for Beeks to scale.

This partnership is a revenue share deal, which brings various commercial benefits including shortened sales cycles and higher profitability; revenue recognition is set to commence in H2 FY25. With Kraken’s large customer base of around 13 million clients, this partnership offers significant opportunity to drive revenue growth. This latest win marks another significant customer to have signed up to Exchange Cloud.

Shannon Kurtas, Head of Trading at Kraken, commented: “Kraken has spent over a decade continuously enhancing our infrastructure and technology, but we recognise that many of our clients require ultra-low latency for their trading strategies. By working with Beeks Exchange Cloud®, we’re ensuring that clients who need high-speed execution can optimise their trading strategies while benefiting from the security and reliability of Kraken.”

Gordon McArthur, CEO at Beeks, commented: This partnership is a significant milestone for us as it marks the first step into the crypto platform space. We are proud to support Kraken and its clients and are looking forward to working alongside them to continue innovating the trading landscape in crypto markets.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc

    Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc: Leading the Way with Nasdaq Partnership – Canaccord Genuity

    Beeks Financial Cloud (LON:BKS) partners with Nasdaq for its Exchange Cloud service, solidifying its lead in low-latency cloud solutions in capital markets.
    Broker Ratings

    Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC 28.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC 30.4% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC 23.4% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC 27.0% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC -.8% potential downside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.