Barclays PLC

Barclays’ Mary Anne Citrino to step down from Board

1st October 2020

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) and Barclays Bank PLC have announced that Mary Anne Citrino will step down from the Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC boards with immediate effect.  

Ms Citrino has determined with regret that it is appropriate for her to step down at this time in order for her to be able to focus more time on her other board commitments and responsibilities given the increased demands on her time as a result of the current challenging environment.

