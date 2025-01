Avis Budget Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 36.0% Upside Potential

Avis Budget Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CAR) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $150.00 and $95.00 and has a mean target at $122.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at $90.19 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 36.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $93.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of 3.17B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $90.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,314,439,066 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.06, revenue per share of $331.97 and a 3.29% return on assets.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company’s segments include Americas and International. The Americas segment provides and licenses the Company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, and operates the Company’s car sharing business in markets. The International segment provides and licenses the Company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia, and operates the Company’s car sharing business in certain of these markets. The Company offers a variety of vehicles in its rental fleet, including luxury cars, electric, specialty-use vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. The Company operates through three brands in mobility solutions, such as Avis, Budget, and Zipcar, together with several other brands in their respective markets.