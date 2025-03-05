Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$113.50’, now 52.9% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Avis Budget Group, Inc. with ticker code (CAR) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $138.00 and $95.00 calculating the average target share price we see $113.50. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $74.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 52.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $86.44 and the 200 day moving average is $93.37. The market cap for the company is 2.68B. The current share price for the company is: $76.34 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,098,305,155 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $332.09 and a 2.63% return on assets.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company’s segments include Americas and International. The Americas segment provides and licenses the Company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, and operates the Company’s car sharing business in markets. The International segment provides and licenses the Company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia, and operates the Company’s car sharing business in certain of these markets. The Company offers a variety of vehicles in its rental fleet, including luxury cars, electric, specialty-use vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. The Company operates through three brands in mobility solutions, such as Avis, Budget, and Zipcar, together with several other brands in their respective markets.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Avis Budget Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$113.50’, now 31.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Avis Budget Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$114.13’, now 18.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Avis Budget Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 36.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Avis Budget Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 33.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Avis Budget Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 36.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Avis Budget Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 38.1% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.