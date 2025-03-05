Avis Budget Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$113.50’, now 52.9% Upside Potential

Avis Budget Group, Inc. with ticker code (CAR) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $138.00 and $95.00 calculating the average target share price we see $113.50. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $74.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 52.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $86.44 and the 200 day moving average is $93.37. The market cap for the company is 2.68B. The current share price for the company is: $76.34 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,098,305,155 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $332.09 and a 2.63% return on assets.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company’s segments include Americas and International. The Americas segment provides and licenses the Company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, and operates the Company’s car sharing business in markets. The International segment provides and licenses the Company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia, and operates the Company’s car sharing business in certain of these markets. The Company offers a variety of vehicles in its rental fleet, including luxury cars, electric, specialty-use vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. The Company operates through three brands in mobility solutions, such as Avis, Budget, and Zipcar, together with several other brands in their respective markets.