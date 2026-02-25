Avingtrans reports higher interim profit and strong FY26 visibility

Avingtrans PLC (LON:AVG), the international engineering group which designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial sectors, has announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 November 2025.

Financial Highlights

*Adjusted to add back amortisation of intangibles from business combinations, acquisition costs and exceptional items and discontinued operations.

Operational Highlights

Advanced Engineering Systems (“AES”) Division

Medical and Industrial Imaging (“MII”) Division

Current Trading & Outlook

Commenting on the results, Roger McDowell, Chairman, said:

“A strong first half performance from the Advanced Engineering Systems (AES) division has primed the Group to achieve full year expectations, with Medical and Industrial Imaging sales also building momentum. Prospects for AES are exciting, driven by global energy demand – especially in next generation nuclear power, which is in turn driven by the underlying rapid global growth in AI and data centre infrastructure and electric vehicles. In the period, we were delighted to have Austen Adams formally join the Board as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“We continue to invest in AES and in the MII division. We remain well structured for future exits, intended to maximise shareholder value. The commercialisation of the 3D X-ray systems at Adaptix, for applications in orthopaedic, veterinary, and non-destructive testing markets, is now able to build, with the 510(k) for the orthopaedic system finally granted and thus allowing US sales to commence. We remain excited by the prospects for Adaptix and Magnetica, despite the delays in the regulatory processes. With Stuart Gall joining as MII CEO, the management team is now complete and has all the necessary experience to build robust sales in the USA.

“Overall, our value creation objectives remain on course, supported by a prudent approach to debt management, which the Board considers appropriate, given on-going global uncertainties. However, the dynamic nature of our markets means that Avingtrans remains committed to pursuing carefully selected M&A opportunities, as well as carefully marshalling our more mature businesses towards Exits, in line with our PIE strategy. We remain positive about our prospects and the potential future opportunities across all of our markets and excited to see both the potential and the accelerating pace of our new nuclear and medical imaging prospects.

“We benefit from clear visibility over the revenue and profits of the second half of FY26, thanks to an ongoing strong order intake and timely contract revenue recognition. Therefore, the Board continues to be confident about the Group expectations for the full year and views the mid to longer term future very positively.”