Avingtrans Plc Record Results, New Nuclear Wins and the Power of AI-Driven Demand (Video)

As Avingtrans Plc (LON:AVG) posts a set of record results, CEO Steve McQuillan outlines a future shaped by soaring demand from nuclear energy, AI data centres and medical innovation. With a £156 million revenue milestone and game-changing contracts from Korea to HS2, Avingtrans is quietly becoming a critical backbone of the global power and infrastructure renaissance. Watch the full interview to hear how the company’s “Pinpoint Invest Exit” strategy could lead to more acquisitions — and even strategic disposals — in the year ahead.

Key Moments:

00:23 – FY25 results overview

– FY25 results overview 01:05 – Order book strength and visibility

– Order book strength and visibility 01:21 – $16M nuclear contract with KHNP + HS2 win

– $16M nuclear contract with KHNP + HS2 win 02:18 – Balance sheet and net debt update

– Balance sheet and net debt update 02:57 – Pinpoint Invest Exit strategy explained

– Pinpoint Invest Exit strategy explained 03:08 – Revenue growth drivers and new nuclear

– Revenue growth drivers and new nuclear 04:46 – Medical division update: Magnetica & Adaptex progress

– Medical division update: Magnetica & Adaptex progress 06:03 – How AI and data centres are fuelling demand

– How AI and data centres are fuelling demand 08:13 – What’s next: organic growth, acquisitions, and potential disposals

Avingtrans Plc designs, manufactures and supplies critical components, modules and systems for the energy, medical and industrial sectors.