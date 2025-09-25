Follow us on:

Avingtrans Plc Record Results, New Nuclear Wins and the Power of AI-Driven Demand (Video)

As Avingtrans Plc (LON:AVG) posts a set of record results, CEO Steve McQuillan outlines a future shaped by soaring demand from nuclear energy, AI data centres and medical innovation. With a £156 million revenue milestone and game-changing contracts from Korea to HS2, Avingtrans is quietly becoming a critical backbone of the global power and infrastructure renaissance. Watch the full interview to hear how the company’s “Pinpoint Invest Exit” strategy could lead to more acquisitions — and even strategic disposals — in the year ahead.

Key Moments:

  • 00:23 – FY25 results overview
  • 01:05 – Order book strength and visibility
  • 01:21 – $16M nuclear contract with KHNP + HS2 win
  • 02:18 – Balance sheet and net debt update
  • 02:57 – Pinpoint Invest Exit strategy explained
  • 03:08 – Revenue growth drivers and new nuclear
  • 04:46 – Medical division update: Magnetica & Adaptex progress
  • 06:03 – How AI and data centres are fuelling demand
  • 08:13 – What’s next: organic growth, acquisitions, and potential disposals

Avingtrans Plc designs, manufactures and supplies critical components, modules and systems for the energy, medical and industrial sectors.

