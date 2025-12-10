Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

ATR expands its role in Africa’s underserved regional aviation market

Avation-plc

Over the past three years, the number of ATR aircraft in operation across Africa has grown by close to 30%, with more than 120 now active in the region. These aircraft are connecting secondary cities, remote communities and trade hubs that sit outside the scope of traditional jet networks.

ATR’s core advantage lies in operating where others cannot, or will not. Its aircraft are designed for short-haul routes, unpaved or limited runways, and lower passenger volumes. In markets where air travel demand is real but fragmented, this offers operators a commercially viable model without requiring large-scale airport infrastructure. That relevance has become increasingly visible as intra-African airspace liberalisation moves forward under the Single African Air Transport Market and domestic demand continues to grow.

What makes ATR’s expansion in Africa more strategic than opportunistic is its long-term commitment to support operations on the ground. The company has invested in pilot training, technical support, and maintenance capabilities across key markets. This is helping reduce the operational risks for local carriers and making it easier for new entrants to build sustainable route networks with ATR aircraft at the core.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Avation-plc

ATR expands its role in Africa’s underserved regional aviation market

ATR is expanding across Africa by targeting the routes others overlook and backing it with long-term operational support.
Avation-plc

Accelerating zero‑emission aviation in Europe

A new propulsion race is unfolding in European aviation, and it is not about fuel efficiency.
Avation plc

Avation announces retirement of Non Executive Director Dr Stephen Fisher

Avation has confirmed that Dr Stephen Fisher has stepped down from the Board following the 2025 AGM.
Avation PLC

Avation Plc reports strong trading in AGM statement

Avation will hold its AGM in Singapore today, where the Chairman will outline steady fleet activity, stable lease income, ongoing aircraft placements, and a stronger financial position following recent refinancing.
Avation PLC

Avation’s Jeff Chatfield on strategic bond issuance and fleet growth outlook (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC Executive Chairman discusses the company’s recent $300 million bond issuance, the strategic value of extending the EVA Air A330 lease, the potential for expanding narrow-body and widebody aircraft holdings, and Avation’s strong access to debt markets despite equity headwinds.
Avation-plc

Avation moves into global debt markets with major funding programme

Avation enters the global debt market with a USD 1 billion programme, expanding how it funds and scales its fleet.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple