ATR embeds emissions targets deeper into its operating strategy

Avation-plc

For the third consecutive year, ATR has maintained a “B” score in the Climate Change assessment by the CDP, a widely regarded benchmark for corporate environmental disclosure. This suggests operational discipline, a maturing approach to sustainability, and a growing credibility in the eyes of stakeholders who expect more than one-off pledges. A “B” on the CDP scale places the company at the management level, meaning climate issues are actively addressed within governance structures, planning processes, and risk frameworks.

This score sits alongside ATR’s broader climate strategy, which has been gaining traction through concrete targets and external validation. The company is working towards a 50.4% reduction in direct operational and energy-related emissions by 2030, relative to a 2018 baseline. Just as critically, it is targeting a 30% reduction in emissions generated by its aircraft in service, the use-phase that represents the bulk of environmental impact in aerospace manufacturing.

These targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, aligning ATR with the global push for Net Zero by 2050 and placing it among a relatively small cohort of aviation firms pursuing a decarbonisation path recognised as scientifically robust.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.

