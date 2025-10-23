Follow us on:

Industrial capital moves in on aviation’s next fuel shift

Avation-plc

Sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, is no longer just a talking point. With the potential to cut lifecycle emissions by up to 80 percent and operate within current aircraft systems, it offers one of the few realistic tools available to decarbonise aviation at scale. The challenge is cost, availability, and infrastructure.

SAF still accounts for less than 1% of global jet fuel, and prices remain significantly higher than conventional kerosene. Feedstock remains limited, and production facilities are few. Governments are introducing blending mandates and market frameworks that provide greater clarity for investors.

A major aircraft manufacturer and a leading airline recently announced a joint commitment of up to US$70 million to expand SAF production capacity across Asia and globally. It’s a relatively modest amount in absolute terms, but strategically it marks a clear pivot, from exploratory investment to targeted scaling.

Regional hubs are also stepping up. One of Asia’s busiest aviation centres is planning to establish dedicated SAF blending capacity by 2030, with targets for departing flights.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.

Latest Company News

Avation

Avation Plc FY2025 annual report: Revenue up 19% with dividend declared

Avation Plc reported FY2025 revenue of $110.1m, up 19.2%, and EBITDA of $107.1m. The company posted a $7.7m loss after tax, reduced net indebtedness to $604.2m, and declared a 1.0
Avation

Avation completes sale of Boeing 777-300ER at profit above book value

Avation has finalised the sale of a Boeing B777-300ER leased to Philippine Airlines, generating a material profit above book value. The transaction releases significant cash, which will be used to
Avation PLC

Avation reports US$110m revenue and strengthened balance sheet for FY25

Avation expects revenue of around US$110 million for the year to 30 June 2025. The company has reduced outstanding bond debt to US$298 million through repurchases and improved its credit
Avation plc

Avation signs 12-year lease for ATR 72-600 with Cambodian airline

Avation has agreed a twelve-year lease with a Cambodian carrier for a new ATR 72-600, the second of ten aircraft ordered in 2024. Delivery is scheduled for February 2026.
Avation plc

Avation to deliver first ATR 72-600 to SUM Air in November 2025

Avation confirmed that one of ten ATR 72-600 aircraft ordered in 2024 will be delivered in November 2025, becoming the first aircraft in SUM Air’s fleet.
Avation plc

Avation Plc receives ‘B’ rating from Fitch

Avation, the Singapore-based aircraft leasing company, has been assigned a 'B' long-term issuer default rating by Fitch Ratings.

