Avation expands Cambodian Airways partnership with new ATR 72-600 lease

Avation plc (LON:AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has announced the signing with Cambodian Airways of a twelve-year lease agreement for a new ATR 72-600 aircraft. This aircraft will be the second Avation owned plane placed with Cambodian Airways. The aircraft is scheduled to be delivered new in October 2026.

The aircraft is the fourth of the series of ten ATR 72-600 aircraft ordered in 2024 by Avation pursuant to the exercise of purchase rights under its long-term contract with ATR.

Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman of Avation PLC, said: “We are pleased to further our collaboration with Cambodian Airways and secure an additional long-term lease for our ATR orderbook.”