Avation delivers ATR 72-600 to CLIC Air

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has announced that, further to the Company’s announcement on 9 April 2025, it has delivered an ATR 72-600 aircraft to Colombian regional airline, CLIC Air.

The aircraft was successfully transitioned from the previous operator following scheduled maintenance checks and reconfiguration.

Avation’s Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: “We are delighted to have delivered this aircraft to our new customer, CLIC Air. This transition demonstrates the Avation team’s ongoing capacity to remarket and transition aircraft to quality lessees and represents our entry into the South American market.”

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.