Avast declares interim dividend

On 11 August 2020, the Avasta plc (LON:AVST) Board declared an interim dividend of 4.800 US cents per share for the six-months ended 30 June 2020.

As previously announced, shareholders had the option to elect to receive the dividend in pounds sterling by notifying the Company’s registrars of their election by 25 September 2020. This announcement confirms that the currency exchange rate applicable for the 2020 interim dividend for shareholders who elected to receive the dividend in pounds sterling by the applicable deadline is:

Declared dividend Exchange rate Dividend to be paid for those receiving dividends in pounds sterling 4.800 US cents per share 0.7849 3.7675 pence per share

The Avast interim dividend will be paid on 16 October 2020 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 11 September 2020.

