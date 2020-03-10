Avacta Group Shareholder and Investor Meeting and Presentation

Avacta Group plc (LON:AVCT), the developer of Affimer® biotherapeutics and reagents, announced today that it will be holding a shareholder update evening and presentation on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 at 18:00hrs until 19:30hrs, at 1 America Square Conference Centre, 17 Crosswall Street, London EC3N 2LB.

The Group will announce its financial results for the 17 months ended 31 December 2019 on Tuesday, 21 April 2020.

Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer at Avacta Group, welcome the opportunity to host the evening and are looking forward to meeting existing and prospective investors.

The event will open at 17:30hrs when refreshments will be offered.

Pre-registration is required for attendance to the meeting. To confirm attendance please email avacta@yellowjerseypr.com.

