Assured Guaranty Ltd. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 51.7% Upside Potential

Assured Guaranty Ltd. which can be found using ticker (AGO) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have $74.75. Now with the previous closing price of $49.28 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 51.7%. The 50 day MA is $57.34 and the 200 day MA is $56.92. The market cap for the company is $2,982m. Company Website: https://www.assuredguaranty.com

The potential market cap would be $4,523m based on the market consensus.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. In addition, the company insures and reinsures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. Further, it insures and reinsures various the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds. Additionally, the company is involved in insuring and reinsuring of non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including residential mortgage-backed securities, life insurance transactions, consumer receivables securities, pooled corporate obligations, and financial products. Furthermore, it offers specialty insurance and reinsurance that include life and aircraft residual value insurance transactions; and asset management services comprising investment advisory services. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.23% with the ex dividend date set at 7-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.18, revenue per share of 13.01 and a 1.29% return on assets.

