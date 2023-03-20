Assured Guaranty Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.3% Upside

Assured Guaranty Ltd. with ticker code (AGO) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 84 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have $74.75. Now with the previous closing price of $50.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 49.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and the 200 day MA is $57.43. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $2,957m. Visit the company website at: https://www.assuredguaranty.com

The potential market cap would be $4,414m based on the market consensus.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. In addition, the company insures and reinsures various debt obligationsluding bonds issued by the United States state governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. Further, it insures and reinsures various the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds. Additionally, the company is involved in insuring and reinsuring of non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligationsluding residential mortgage-backed securities, life insurance transactions, consumer receivables securities, pooled corporate obligations, and financial products. Furthermore, it offers specialty insurance and reinsurance that include life and aircraft residual value insurance transactions; and asset management services comprising investment advisory services. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.26% with the ex dividend date set at 7-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.77, revenue per share of 13.01 and a 1.29% return on assets.