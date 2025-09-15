Asian equities advance as policy shifts meet technology momentum

Momentum in Asian markets has been building in ways that feel both familiar and slightly unconventional. What stands out is not just that indices are testing record levels, but the combination of forces behind it. Monetary expectations, sector appetite and regional data are all moving in different directions, yet somehow converging to lift equities.

The centrepiece is policy. With inflation pressures appearing to soften and the labour market showing signs of losing steam in the United States, investors have increasingly priced in the possibility of near-term rate reductions. This has pushed down the dollar and steadied bond yields, which in turn has freed up risk appetite globally. Asia, often quick to respond to shifts in US monetary tone, has become a prime beneficiary.

China remains central to this story. Economic releases have not painted a uniformly bright picture, with consumer activity and industrial output sending mixed messages. But instead of deterring capital, weakness has been interpreted as a prompt for more aggressive support from policymakers.

Against this backdrop, the technology sector has emerged as the clear leader. Semiconductor firms, battery makers and AI-linked platforms across China, Korea and Taiwan are attracting sustained interest.

