Asian markets reignite as trade hopes brighten outlook

Fidelity

Investor sentiment across Asia shifted decisively upward, as early-week trading reflected growing confidence in both global economic stability and diplomatic progress. Markets in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and India responded strongly to fresh developments in US–China trade talks and a surprisingly resilient US labour market, setting a constructive tone for June.

The catalyst for this renewed momentum is a clear thaw in US–China economic relations. Diplomatic meetings in London between top trade officials are being viewed as a serious attempt to ease longstanding tensions around tariffs and strategic exports. This has particular significance for Asia’s tech-heavy markets, where the flow of advanced materials and components is central to future earnings growth. Investors are betting that concrete outcomes from these talks will pave the way for more predictable trade flows, reducing uncertainty for manufacturers and exporters across the region.

Bolstering this optimism is a solid US jobs report. Employment growth beat expectations, with the unemployment rate remaining steady. For Asian investors, this suggests that consumer demand in the US remains intact, critical for economies that rely on exports to the West. Markets interpreted the data as an encouraging sign that the US can maintain moderate economic expansion without tipping into recession, which adds further stability to the outlook for global trade.

Technology stocks were the clear winners, riding the wave of positive sentiment after US tech majors signalled continued investment in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. Meta’s latest strategy update added to the bullish mood, as investors reassessed the value of Asian tech firms linked to similar growth themes. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose by 1.4%, with Chinese tech shares listed in the city advancing even further. The South Korean Kospi index moved higher as semiconductor firms and electronics manufacturers drew strong interest from both domestic and international investors.

Japanese equities also gained, with the Nikkei 225 climbing close to 1%, shrugging off weaker GDP data in favour of forward-looking catalysts. A more accommodative policy environment, a softer yen, and expectations of stronger overseas demand combined to lift sentiment. Export-oriented firms in machinery, electronics, and automotive sectors led the way, helped by a growing belief that Japan will benefit from any improvement in regional trade dynamics.

India joined the rally as well. The Sensex added over 400 points, with the Nifty comfortably moving above key technical levels. Market participants welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s steady approach to interest rates, and attention turned to expanding trade discussions between India and the US. As India gains strategic relevance in global supply chains, investor enthusiasm is increasingly grounded in its structural economic trajectory.

Currency markets mirrored this confidence, with the US dollar easing against major Asian units. Softer bond yields and falling volatility contributed to a friendlier backdrop for risk-taking. The yen, yuan, and won all appreciated modestly, while equity flows picked up across emerging markets.

All eyes are now on upcoming US inflation data, which could determine whether the Federal Reserve adjusts its policy stance. A cooler reading would reinforce bets on a late-year rate cut, providing further fuel for equities. Meanwhile, the outcome of the current round of US–China trade talks remains the key variable for global market direction over the coming weeks.

With key risk events now tilting toward favourable outcomes, investors appear increasingly comfortable rotating back into regional equities. A blend of diplomatic progress, economic resilience, and sector-specific growth themes is creating the conditions for a more sustained recovery in Asia’s financial markets.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

