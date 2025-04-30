Follow us on:

Aptamer licences Optimer binders for swine vaccines

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has entered into a global licensing agreement with the University of Glasgow for the commercial use of a developed panel of Optimer binders as vaccine adjuvants in the swine health sector.

Successful project delivery of Optimer binders with proven function as vaccine adjuvants

Aptamer to receive 10% royalties on downstream sales of any Optimer-containing vaccines

Under the terms of the agreement, the University of Glasgow receives exclusive rights to a panel of Optimers for use as adjuvants in vaccine development. The University will lead product development, with commercialisation anticipated within the next 12 months. Aptamer will receive a 10% royalty on all future revenues from any vaccines incorporating the licensed Optimers, creating a scalable, global, non-dilutive revenue stream.

This partnership provides Aptamer access to the $1.75 billion global swine vaccine market (2024)1, an industry experiencing sustained demand for improved animal health solutions. The licensed Optimers, originally developed under a fee-for-service model, have demonstrated strong immune-enhancing capabilities in preclinical studies led by the University of Glasgow, suggesting significant potential for their use in improving immune response and health outcomes in pigs, an area of major interest within the global veterinary and agricultural markets.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer, said: “This licensing deal represents an important milestone in the commercialisation of our Optimer technology. It demonstrates our ability to deliver high-value solutions across diverse sectors and builds on our strategic focus of monetising Optimer-based assets beyond our core focus in human health. With growing demand for advanced animal health solutions, this partnership creates a global pathway to recurring revenues while validating the robustness and versatility of our Optimer platform.

This agreement reinforces Aptamer’s broader commercial strategy of leveraging its proprietary platform across multiple verticals, including targeted drug delivery for human therapeutics, diagnostics, personal care, research reagents, and now veterinary vaccines, to generate long-term shareholder value.”

1. Grand View Research. Swine Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Inactivated, Modified/Attenuated Live), By Type (Pseudorabies, Porcine Circovirus Type 2), By Route Of Administration, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 – 2030. Report ID: GVR-4-68039-728-0

