Aptamer Group to publish interim results on Tuesday 11th March

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2024 on Tuesday, 11 March 2025.

